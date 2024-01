ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Amanda Riggan, creator and founder of the non-profit, Hungry Heroes sits down with CN2’s Renee O’Neil about her upcoming Mike Doty Memorial Event.

The family-friendly event is set for Saturday, January 27th at 11 AM at the SC National Guard Training Center on at 123 Museum Road in Rock Hill.

There will be BBQ Plates, HH Merch, Raffles, Vendors, Music, & MORE!

Click the video for more.