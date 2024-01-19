SC Rep. Brandon Guffey on the TV show, Trafficked

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – South Carolina Representative Brandon Guffey for District 48 lost his son, Gavin in 2022 to suicide.

This was after Gavin became a victim to sextortion after being targeted online.

Rep. Guffey has fought continuously to stop the crime by creating a bill which is now a law called Gavin’s Law, which makes sextortion in South Carolina a Crime.

Guffey says you can learn more about Gavin’s Law and the ugly world of Sextortion on the show Trafficked, Season 4.

He says he will be on Episode 2 which is streaming now on HULU. Guffey says it will air live on National Geographic next Wednesday, January 24th at 9 PM.