Catawba River Winds host first honor band clinic

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Catawba River Winds Community Band recently held its first ever middle school honor band clinic.

The clinic allowed more than 90 middle school students across York, Lancaster, and Mecklenburg Counties the chance to read, practice, and perform music all in one day.

To participate, students were nominated by their band directors and then submitted a video of them performing to the Catawba River Winds.

Organizers said this opportunity allowed students to not only learn how to audition for an honor band, but also learn valuable skills as a musician.

The South Carolina Band Directors Association will be holding Region Band audition across the state of South Carolina this Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Region Band is an honor band clinic where students from 6th to 12th grade can participate.