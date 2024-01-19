South Carolina Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a Hit & Run

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol needs your help to identify a vehicle, troopers said left the scene of an accident after hitting a bicyclist causing injuries to the individual.

Troopers said the incident happened on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 8:40 in the evening on Highway 521, that’s Charlotte Highway near Possum Hollow Road in Lancaster County.

The vehicle is described as a 2007 – 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Cheyenne.

Troopers said the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side mirror.

If you can help investigators dial *H-P or call the number 1-800-768-1505.