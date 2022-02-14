Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They didn’t win the Super Bowl, but they are getting paid like a professional athlete. Someone in Indian Land won $100,000 in Sunday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The lucky ticket was bought at El Jood on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land and all five numbers were drawn on Sunday, February 13th.

The winning numbers – 13 – 24 – 27 – 28 – 38 Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

More than 4,700 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Sunday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 3,400 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

