Time is Ticking For Clover Lottery Winner

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You might be sitting on $100,000 dollars and have no idea.

There is an unclaimed lottery ticket and time is running out to cash it in.

If you purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from Nichols Food Store on Highway 55 in Clover on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 you should check your tickets it could be worth $100,000.

If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Education Lottery say the ticket purchased for the August 28, 2021, must be claimed no later than Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, August 28, 2021

4 – 8 – 9 – 10 – 23



The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, or if mailed, postmarked by that date.”

