Internship Prepares Students for Hospitality Leadership Roles

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Visit York County is launching an Internship Experience program called the Hospitality and Civic Advancement to prepare students for leadership roles within the hospitality sector.

The program will work with the Historically Black Colleges & University’s Hospitality Management Consortium to connect students, many from H-B-C-U’s across the country, with hospitality and tourism career opportunities in York County.

To support the initiative, Rock Hill Economic Development’s already established Talent Pipeline Program will provide up to $7 per hour of the hard costs related to wage funding required to support each intern who is placed.

Visit York County says this effort will help its partners fill jobs with quality people, adding internships provide valuable experience.

