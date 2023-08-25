Windy Hill Orchard now open and ready for picking and family fun

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Windy Hill Orchard is now open and ready for visitors. It’s been family operated since 1978. They offer everything from pick your own apples to fresh pressed apple cider, all kinds of apple products, music and more!

CN2’s Laurabree Monday chats with owner, Matthew Gusmer about how the orchard has grown and enjoys providing an agri-tourism opportunity is Western York County.

Click the video above to learn more about the fall family tradition!

Here are their hours and more details:

Farm Stand: Open

Thursday through Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – till 6:00 p.m.

Cider Bar: Open

Friday: 12:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.*

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m.*

*Last Call 15 Minutes Prior to Closing*

Their address: 1860 Black Highway. York, SC 29745

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.