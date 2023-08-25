Latest CN2 Today Show! Cheers to your weekend, we’re talking everything from coffee to tractors and more!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are talking everything from the new Rock Hill Coffee location to Tractor Day out at Cotton Hills Farm. We also check out when apple picking will be available at the Windy Hill Orchard and how was that first week of school? Laurabree Monday and Jenna Woods chat about their weeks, share your back to school pics and learn about a pet adoption event. Zane Cina brings you news of the day and Jeremy Wynder of course is talking all things sports! Check out our latest newscast and enjoy your weekend!