Three Killed, One Injured After Shooting in Rock Hill, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide after officials say three people were shot and killed and one injured following a shooting Tuesday night shortly after 10 P.M.

According to Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department, they received numerous calls of gunshots being heard in the area of Westover Circle.

When officers were responding, another caller came in and said the incident happened on Gist Road.

Officers got on scene in the 800 block of Gist Road and found two males on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other male was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where police say he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a third male suffering from gunshot wounds was located inside a parked vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they also found a fourth male who was transported for treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm.

This case in currently under investigation. Check back for updates.

