CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Ever wonderful how a tractor actually plows a field? Here’s your chance to get a behind the scenes look!

Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County is hosting its first Farm and Tractor Day on Saturday, August 26th.

There will be plowing demonstrations, food vendors, a tractor train, tractor show, Bluegrass band, hayrides and more!

The fun begins at 10 AM!

More: https://www.facebook.com/cottonhillsfarm