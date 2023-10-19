What’s happening in the Town of Clover?

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With Halloween right around the corner, you will find plenty to do in the Town of Clover.

On Saturday, October 21st, 2023 there will be a Movie in the Park experience featuring the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus.” That will take place at dusk at New Centre Park.

On Halloween Night, October 31st, 2023 there will be the 2nd Annual “Halloween Food Truck & Treat” behind the Clover Police Department & Town Hall Street.

Beyond Halloween you have winter sports sign-ups underway and more fun.

Sam Green, the Special Events Manager for Clover and breaks down all of the details of these events and more.