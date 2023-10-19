Nature lovers take advantage of the new Allison Creek Park

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The highly anticipated Allison Creek Park in York County is now open with many improvements and additions. County leaders say camping lovers are taking full advantage of the new space, with many weekends already fully booked.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil goes out in nature to find out what the park has to offer residents and travelers alike.

If you would like to make a reservation, visit: https://www.campspot.com/book/allison-creek-park

Park Superintendent, Pat Morrison wants to remind boaters to turn left as they enter the boating parking lot, adding the new way of entering the lot makes it easier to put a boat in the water.