Chester Fire Department goes on a smoke alarm blitz in an effort to lower the risk of fatal fires

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Fire Department is knocking on doors across Chester, in an effort to give the gift of early fire detection to homeowners in the City.

It’s all part of a smoke alarm blitz, with firefighters working to install smoke alarms in any home that may be in need of the detectors.

First Responders add the event is helping more than 60 homeowners with installing these smoke alarms in each room of the home.

The American Red Cross also assisted by reviewed safety procedures, evacuation plans, and tips for avoiding fires with homeowners.

With winter approaching, Chester Fire lieutenant Ka’Nya Givens expects calls to go up, and feels this smoke alarm blitz will keep people safe and aware with hopes that history does not repeat itself.

“Last year we had a fatal fire in this area and it took two of our community members, and in this area I didn’t want that to happen again,” Givens said. “I got the idea from a fire marshals conference and thought that’s something we can do to make sure we don’t lose anymore.”

Chester firefighters hope this initiative will lead to less emergencies in the City and say there are plans to hold the blitz event every year.

First responders urge anyone in City limits who missed out on the alarm blitz, to reach out to Chester Fire as they are always willing to install new smoke alarms for those in need.