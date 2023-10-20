Rock Hill Police looking for truck suspected to be involved in missing woman case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police released new information in the search for a missing woman.

Police say Katie Sue Hurst has been missing since Friday, October 13th.

According to police officials, Hurst was last spoken to on Friday, October 13th around 7:46 AM and was believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically near downtown, police say.

Police are now searching for a truck believed to be associated with the disappearance of Hurst.

Detectives say they located footage of a truck pulling into the parking lot at Hurst’s job, 403 East White Street, just after she arrived on October 13th. Police say they believe Hurst entered the truck after she drove into her work’s parking lot, adding Hurst never went into work that day.

Hurst lives in Chester County.

The truck is a Ford F150 Lariat Cre w Cab, year 2011-2013, Blue Jean Metallic color with chrome package.

Hurst is 32 years old, 5’10 and 230 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans, and brown/tan boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on where Hurst may be to call the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7200.