Jacob Shows Dad Good Things Come to Those Who Bait!

Brad Futrelle says his 6 year-old son Jacob caught this largemouth bass all by himself using a rubber worm just before dark.

Brad says he has been bass fishing for almost 25 years and has never caught one as big as this.

They say they did not have a scale, but didn’t need one as the picture speaks for itself

The family says this is a moment they will never forget.

