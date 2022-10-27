Concerns for the Catawba River Creates New Claims Against New Indy

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New allegations are rising against the New Indy Paper Mill claiming that cancer causing pollution is being released into the Catawba River from the plant. Residents are demanding the mill to clean it up and threatening a lawsuit.

According to a letter from Motley Rice Attorneys at Law and other law firms – a study conducted by a expert says the leakage of process water and manufacturing by-products from New Indy’s lagoons and holding ponds – it’s causing elevated levels of pollutants that are being discharged from the Mill property into the Catawba River each year.

According to the report some of those pollutants can cause cancer and other serious conditions.

Lancaster County Resident and former state representative, Mandy Powers Norrell is listed in the letter and telling us by phone that she kayaks on the Catawba River at least 3 days a week and hearing this she and others could be at danger is very upsetting.

Leaders with the South Carolina DHEC say they are aware of these allegations and are in the process of reviewing the report. They added to date, DHEC has reviewed extensive data that shows no indication of the release of these pollutants into the Catawba River. Click here for DHEC’s Comment and Further Information

New Indy decline to comment when CN2 News contacted them for further information.