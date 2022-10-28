Council Votes to Lower Speed in Residential Areas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Life in the fast lane might be okay when on the interstate, but it’s not what most people want to see in their neighborhoods.

Rock Hill City Council hoping its latest decision will make speeders think twice about racing through residential areas.

Council voted to lower speeds for all residential areas with no speed limit currently posted. The decrease is set to take limits from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

CN2’s Zane Cina hitting the road to learn more about how leaders hope this change makes neighborhoods safer.