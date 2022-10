FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company.

While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor up close.

Shaeffler creates automotive parts and technologies, and Governor McMaster is happy they found a home in South Carolina.