“Walk to End Alzheimers” coming to Winthrop Coliseum

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Local residents will unite in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer on Saturday, September 23rd.

This event, recognized as the world’s largest initiative to raise awareness and gather financial support for Alzheimer’s care, assistance, and research, promises to make a significant impact.

The Alzheimer’s Association is taking the lead in hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rock Hill event. It will be held at the Winthrop University Coliseum and the check-in process will begin at 9:00 a.m. The Walk will immediately follow, featuring a route spanning approximately 2 miles through the neighboring area.

On the day of the Walk, participants will pay tribute to those affected by Alzheimer’s through the meaningful Promise Garden ceremony. This ceremony underscores their collective commitment to combat this disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers symbolize individuals’ personal motivations for ending Alzheimer’s.

All proceeds generated from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will go toward the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission. This includes enhancing care and support for families dealing with dementia, advancing state-of-the-art research, and ensuring equitable access to treatments for all those who could benefit from them.

