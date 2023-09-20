Celebrate “Love Our Neighbor Week” with Bethel Shelters

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel Shelters is excited to once again host its “Love Our Neighbor Week” annual community event. During the week you can expect to see many local restaurants partnering with Bethel Shelters to host fundraisers inside their kitchens.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Rev. Emily Sutton and Richard Murr, with Bethel Shelters, to discuss what is to take place during “Love Our Neighbor Week”.

Check out the video above to learn more.

