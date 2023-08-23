“An Evening Under the Stars” announces which nonprofits will benefit from the event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The organizers are calling it the largest night of philanthropy, and it is set to take place on September 23rd. Leaders have a big announcement they wanted to share on CN2 News.

An Evening Under the Stars have announced that out of 35 nonprofits that were nominated 3 will be receiving support from the proceeds of the event. They include Pathways Community Center, the Bethel Shelters, and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Watch video learn how they were chosen and more about how you can support them during “An Evening Under the Stars”.

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.