Visit York County Hospitality Internship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Visit York County is now accepting applications for its Hospitality & Civic Advancement Internship program for those interested in the Hospitality Industry in York County.

The ten-week paid internship will cover Sports and Event Management, Parks & Recreation, and Agri-tourism and Hospitality and Event Management. Topics will cover Career & Leadership Development, Mural Tours & Arts Appreciation, Equity & Inclusion Best Practices, Meet & Greet Industry Leaders, Civil Rights History and more.

Visit York County, a marketing leg for York County, launched its Hospitality & Civic Advancement Internship program in 2021 to prepare students in the hospitality industry for leadership roles.

Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, and faculty recommendation to info@visityorkcounty.com no later than February 15, 2022. To learn more, contact Mallory Snyder at msnyder@visityorkcounty.com.

Hospitality & Civic Advancement Internship