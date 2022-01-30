Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst (who went to Fort Mill High School) Reportedly Dies at Age 30

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst (a Fort Mill High School Graduate) has reportedly jumped to her death on this Sunday from her NYC apartment. Her family and EXTRA (where she was a correspondent) have released statements that are being shared about her tragic death. Those local friends just starting to hear the news are all devastated. She was an attorney in Charlotte who had made a huge impact in her field.

After she won Miss USA in 2019 we interviewed her very proud mom, Tega Cay’s April Simpkins. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Here’s the link to that interview and the statements are below.

https://www.cn2.com/meet-miss-usas-mom/