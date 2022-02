ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the video above, NAMI Piedmont Tri-County’s Executive Director, Jennifer Waaler share’s her story with depression and suicide.

Waaler also talks about the warning signs, how to talk with a loved on, and how there is hope for those living with a mental illness and thinking about suicide.

If you or someone you loved needs help, you can reach out to NAMI:

www.namipiedmont.org

Toll-free National Suicide Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.