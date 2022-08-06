Unique Sports Take Over Rock Hill With ESPN

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s gameday here in Rock Hill with ESPN stopping by to cover the action.

The sporting network has brought back the ESPN 8 – The Ocho here in Rock Hill, highlighting some unique athletic events such as Darts.

The event features 14 hours of live events, with outdoor competitions happening at Manchester Meadows, and indoor events being held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

There are 12 different competitions taking place including everything from wiffle ball, break dancing, quadball, and corn hole.

The Ocho hopes to help shine some light on lesser known sports like axe throwing and inspire people to participate.

The Name ESPN Ocho started out as a joke in the 2004 movie Dodgeball and has certainly caught on.