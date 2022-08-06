Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!

In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park.

A second lakefront camper cabin is ready to open at Chester State Park

Chester, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT) will host a ribbon cutting event for a second lakefront camper cabin at Chester State Park on Wednesday, August 3. The project was made possible thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Lutz Foundation.

“We are so grateful to the Lutz Foundation for their continued – and transformational – investments in Chester State Park,” said Duane Parrish, SCPRT Director. “It is a favorite weekend getaway for locals and visitors alike, which is why having a second camper cabin available is a tremendous asset to the park. When the first camper cabin opened at the end of last summer, we started receiving booking requests immediately. It’s been a very successful addition to an already popular campground area, and you really can’t beat the lakefront view.”

Camper cabins are a newer lodging option in South Carolina State Parks that are designed to provide a rustic experience with modern conveniences. The new camper cabin features two rooms, heating, air conditioning, a microwave, a refrigerator, and a coffee maker.

The Lutz Foundation is a local organization established in memory of Herbert and Anna Lutz. The foundation helps fund community needs in education, health, welfare, and community programs. The camper cabin is the eighth project at Chester State Park made possible through the support of the Lutz Foundation.

Beginning in early August, visitors can reserve a stay at the second Chester camper cabin online at reserve.southcarolinaparks.com. Simply pack your bedding, cooking gear, lantern, groceries, and cooler, and you’re ready for a tranquil escape. State parks in Colleton, Dreher Island, Lake Hartwell, and Little Pee Dee also offer this lodging option.

Conveniently located between Columbia and Charlotte, Chester State Park opened in the 1930s and is one of the original 16 South Carolina State Parks built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). Fish in the 160-acre park lake; rent a Jon boat, canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or pedal boat; host your next event or meeting in Lakeview Hall; enjoy 27-holes of disc golf; hike the 1.3-mile nature trail; or camp at one of the 25 campsites with 50-amp service for RVs or tents. There’s something for everyone at Chester State Park.