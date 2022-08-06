CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A dream realized. A Rock Hill woman dreamt of participating in a pageant, with her health keeping her from participating, she found a program that not only crowned her queen, but turned her into an inspiration for others.

Click above for her story.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Around 170 new teachers in the Rock Hill School District are ready to make a difference in the lives of students. The creative ways RH is recruiting educators.