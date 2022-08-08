Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Lesslie Hwy

The SC Hwy Patrol says the collision occurred around 3:30 pm Sunday afternoon on Lesslie Hwy near Sandra Lane east of Rock Hill when a Harley Davidson Motorcyclist attempted to pass in a no-passing zone was hit by a 2021 Ford F150 attempting to turn into a private drive.

Authorities tell us the 28 year old driver of the F150 was traveling with two children. The driver, and a 10 year old child, were transported to the hospital for injuries and the 6 year old was unharmed. Thomas Upchurch 41, driver of the 1980 Harley Davidson, was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

 

 

