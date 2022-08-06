Inflation Causing Challenges in the Trucking World

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some Small Business owners say inflation is making it harder for them to earn a living.

Kenny Farrell, owner of KF Trucking in Rock Hill, says his trucking fleet includes 8 semi trucks and 11 trailers. He says they ship everything from motorcycles to dry goods nationwide. In fact, Farrell hauled motorcycles across the country to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is underway in South Dakota.

With the rise in prices, Farrel says, it’s becoming harder to get orders to his customers and is spending $16,000 a week just on fuel.

It’s not just fuel costs that is hurting trucking industry, but insurance and repair prices have also made it nearly impossible to maintain each truck. Farrel says now has to do most of his own maintenance to cut cost.

Luckily for Farrell he has made many connections since starting his business back in 2006 and is able to get help from those who understand the struggle.

Click above for full story.