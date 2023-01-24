U.S Senator Lindsey Graham in Ukraine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina United States Senator Lindsey Graham visiting Ukraine.

Senator Graham says he had an incredible trip to Ukraine, meeting with President Zelensky and his team.

Graham says he was amazed by the determination and capabilities of the Ukrainian military and people to defend their homeland

The Senator says the debacle regarding sending tanks to Ukraine must end. It is impossible for Ukraine to expel Russia without tanks. I am hoping Germany and the United States will both send tanks.

On February 24h, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine.