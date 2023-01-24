Teacher Participates in Holocaust History Education Program

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County educator is back home after being selected to participate in a program that focuses on the history of the Holocaust.

Stacy Steele from Lancaster High School attended the three-day academic program in New Jersey.

The graduate-level program is made up of a select group of educators with knowledge of the Holocaust history. The educators get the opportunity to study more focused topics relating to the Holocaust from world-renowned lecturers.

The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous selected the 22 middle and high school teachers from nine states.

Related Stories – Teacher Participates in Advanced Level Holocaust Education Program