CN2 Picture of The Day – Motivating 6th Graders

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill City Councilmen Perry Sutton and Derrick Lindsay visited Castle Heights Middle School to inspire, encourage and motivate 6th grade students to make good choices and set goals for success.

Leaders with Rock Hill Schools say they work diligently to connect officials and local professionals with youth to inspire them at a pivotal time in their teenage development.

1/24/2023 – CN2 News