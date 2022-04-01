U.S. Air Force Veteran Receives New Roof in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group spending several hours on this Friday putting a new roof on a Rock Hill veteran’s home.

The family saying its an answer to prayers because they didn’t have the money to get a new one on their own.

The owner of Merritt Roofing, Chris Merritt says normally a roof would cost a homeowner anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 dollars, but today U.S. Air Force Veteran, Joe McFadden Jr. is getting one for free.

“I said Thank God”, says Mary McFadden.

Mary McFadden’s husband, Joe McFadden Jr. is a retired United States Air Force Veteran. He served in Vietnam and Mary says lives with PTSD, Diabetes and other illnesses, she says due to his time of serving.

But on this Friday, as a way to thank McFadden for his service and dedication to his country, He’s getting a new roof through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

“We are a manufacture for asphalt roofing shingles. And we are partnering with Merritt Roofing on this project along with ABC Supply and the Purple Heart Homes to put this new roof on for the McFaddens. We really value our veterans and the service that they’ve done for our country and to show our gratitude, we want to give them a safe, dry place to live”, says Kendra Pinkelman with Owens Corning.

Chris Merritt is the owner of Merritt Roofing. He’s supplying the labor at no cost, as just a small token of what McFadden sacrificed while serving.

“Its imperative that we give back, my father is a veteran, my mother who is no longer with us was a volunteer and we were taught at an early year to give back”, says Chris.

As for Mary, she and Joe are very grateful for the roof because their old one was 20 years old.

“I’m going to call everybody that I know and tell them what God has done for us because it has to be by His hands that he’s in it”, says Mary.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort. It has helped more than 325 veterans get new roofs.

Merritt Roofing which is local to our area also helps those in need with new roofs.

If veterans in our community have questions on how to find resources available to them they can always reach out to their county’s Veterans Affairs Office.