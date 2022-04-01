Carolina Connection – Strawberry Soiree

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill History Museum is getting ready for the upcoming SC Strawberry Festival with their event a few days before the festival kicks off.

The inaugural Strawberry Soiree will be held on Saturday, April 23. Fort Mill History Museum’s Executive Director Christia Humburg says, “we have not done a fundraiser since 2019 and we are excited to be able to have a fundraiser for our community and a way for us to get together and to just continue those relationships that we haven’t had in the past two years and to also make money for the History Museum.”

During Covid-19 the Museum was closed for 6 months and now they are back in operation. She says resources are tight with the way things were when they were not able to have those events, they are just happy to be able to have events again.

Humburg says the money earned from the Soiree will go towards operations and programs such as the Pioneer Crafts, History Trunk Events in the schools, and Fort Mill history videos.

The History Museum wants to educate as many people as they can about where they live by getting more into the community with the Fort Mill History 101 Tours and a roadshow version for businesses.

