Carolina Connection – Model UN

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop students tackling the world’s problems as part of the model United Nations. 46th Model UN

Dr. Jennifer Disney, Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department at Winthrop University saying, “We are thrilled to be back in person, this is our first live, in-person, United Nations since 2019 because of Covid-19. 2020 was cancelled, 2021 was virtual and 22 we are back and delighted to be here.”

Disney goes on to say she is the new chair of the Political Science Department. Students study the world from the perspective of the different nations of the world and take the resolution. This year’s one main resolution that was debated this year was the War in the Ukraine.

With students from each federation of the war the level of seriousness during the debate.

Click above for full story.

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited