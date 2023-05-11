Two Rock Hill friends staying positive in search for two kidneys

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Kidney Fund says there are more than 90,000 people on the National Transplant waiting list, who are in need of a new kidney.

At least two are right here in Rock Hill, where they’ve been receiving dialysis treatments since 2019.

Gail Hamright has been receiving Dialysis treatment three times every week for the past four years now, and will continue it until she finds a new kidney.

“Somebody has to be kind enough to donate, or you’re waiting on somebody to pass away that decided to be an organ donor,” Hamright said.

She’s willing to wait as long as that will take, and so will John Chapman who met Hamright through Church, and has already gone through a double transplant, receiving a kidney and pancreas.

“Everything was going well until the kidney started having complications… but the pancreas was fine and the kidney ended up rejecting and now I’m in search of another kidney” Chapman said.

Now the two are supporting each other, and looking for replacement organs.

The kidney seeking pair encourages all to at least think about becoming an organ donor as it can be a new lease on life for someone in need.

Donating a kidney isn’t the only to help. Chapman and Hamright also accepting financial donations through their website, thegoldenkidneycom.

The two say this money goes towards covering medical expenses, adding even the smallest contribution can make a big difference. You can also visit their website for more information about what’s involved with being a living kidney donor.