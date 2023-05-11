Rock Hill Firefighters graduate after 13 weeks of training

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New Firefighters are gearing up as Recruit class Number 26 is graduating on this Thursday to work at the Rock Hill Fire Department.

The firefighters completed 13 weeks of training that consisted of classroom work and hands on experiences.

During their training it was said they bonded and considered each other like family.

The Rock Hill Fire Department is always looking for a more diverse workforce.

They encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a firefighter to join their team. If you wish to join them, you can do so by visiting the the City of Rock Hill’s website.