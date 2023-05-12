Law enforcement officers run for Special Olympic athletes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officers from York County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Hill Police Department, the 16th Circuit Solicitors office and more being led by Special Olympian Teresa Boehme who was carrying the torch for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The group ran from Cherry Park to City Hall on Thursday to raise awareness for Area 11 Special Olympics.

Several athletics will be heading to state games this weekend in Fort Jackson in Columbia.

Josh Myers who made a speech at the run is planning to compete in Power Lifting, along with many other athletes competing in bocce ball, bowling and swimming.