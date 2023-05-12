One person charged for shooting into a home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police officers charging 43 y/o Travis Devon Thompson Sr. with Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.

According to officers on May 12, 2023, at 11:58 AM, Authorities responded to a residence in the 100 block of Bynum Avenue for a shooting in Rock Hill.

Once investigators arrived on scene they found several shell casings in the roadway. Detectives found several bullet holes in the side of the residence.

Officers spoke with the occupants of the home and no one was injured by the gunfire.