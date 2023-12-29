Two dead after single car collision in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officials say the fatal collision took place at the intersection of South Carolina Highway 9 and Roy Carnes Road which is 9 miles east of Lancaster around 5:10 AM Friday, December 29th.

According to Troopers, the driver of a Infinity sedan ran off the right side of the highway, struck a mailbox, then a utility pole and overturned.

The driver of the car and the front passenger died from their injuries. A passenger in the back of the car was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the two men who died.  22-year-old Ty’Kezius Benson of Lancaster died on the scene of the collision and a second adult male was transported to MUSC-Lancaster where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival. He has been identified as 21-year-old, Dareon Steward also of Lancaster.

The accident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Previous articleMiniature train display in York gives back to community
Next articleCharlotte man arrested after police chase ends in York County

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR