Two dead after single car collision in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officials say the fatal collision took place at the intersection of South Carolina Highway 9 and Roy Carnes Road which is 9 miles east of Lancaster around 5:10 AM Friday, December 29th.

According to Troopers, the driver of a Infinity sedan ran off the right side of the highway, struck a mailbox, then a utility pole and overturned.

The driver of the car and the front passenger died from their injuries. A passenger in the back of the car was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the two men who died. 22-year-old Ty’Kezius Benson of Lancaster died on the scene of the collision and a second adult male was transported to MUSC-Lancaster where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival. He has been identified as 21-year-old, Dareon Steward also of Lancaster.

The accident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.