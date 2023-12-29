Charlotte man arrested after police chase ends in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a Charlotte man is now behind bars after leading police on a chase that began in Charlotte and ended in York County on Wednesday, December 27th around 4 PM.

Sheriff officials say 33 year old Jermaine Bey Leach is facing charges of Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Cocaine 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Sub. Offense, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Officials say Leach jumped from the vehicle he was driving on Highway 557.

Leach was taken into custody in York County and booked at the York County Detention Center.