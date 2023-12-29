Suspects in Chipotle fight in Indian Land identified

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 36-year-old Jamel Bernard Williams and 34-year-old Kayla Nicole Pyle have been identified in connection with the assault of a 20-year-old female Chipotle employee at the Indian Land restaurant on Sunday, December 10th.

Officials say according to the victim and witnesses, Pyle entered the restaurant and placed an order. A dispute arose about the order, and words were exchanged between Pyle and the victim.

The victim decided to end her shift and go home. As she headed for the door on one side of the dining room, Williams, who is much larger than the victim officials say, entered from the other side and approached the victim.

Law enforcement say he pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around. Pyle joined in and struck the victim.

A male juvenile was with Pyle and Williams, but he has not been identified and will not be charged, deputies say.

The report states after the fight, the victim complained of pain but declined treatment at the scene. She sought treatment on her own after the incident. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Williams and Pyle were identified with the assistance of personnel of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, descriptions from witness, and surveillance video plus video from witnesses.

Arrest warrants charging Williams with Assault and Battery 1st Degree and charging Pyle with Assault and Battery 2d Degree were obtained Wednesday, December 27th.

A statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile about the incident was provided were he said, “I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant. The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries. I appreciate the help we got from Charlotte Mecklenburg PD to identify Williams and Pyle, and I encourage them to turn themselves in and let the judicial system run its course in this case.”