SC Troopers cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of New Year’s holiday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says it plans to have all hands on deck going into New Year’s weekend.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says with the New Year’s Even holiday landing on a weekend they are expecting more people to be drinking and they want to urge people to get a designated driver or another way home, and not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Miller says for drivers to pay attention on the roads, buckle up and do not speed.

As of Friday, December 29th 964 people have died on South Carolina roadways.

In the video above, Miller explains more on New Year’s driving safety.