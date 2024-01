ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a social post, Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, announced its first birth of 2024.

They say Nihara Howze was born at 4:48 am on January 1st. She weighed in at seven pounds, six ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Her mom, Nimiya Howze, says that having her baby on New Year’s feels great, “It’s like a mini race that I just won!”

Piedmont Medical Center encourages others to join them in welcoming Nihara into the world.