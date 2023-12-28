Miniature train display in York gives back to community

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you love trains, you may want to check out this exhibit in York at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church!

Organizers ask those wishing to visit to bring canned goods as every year they hold a food drive at the beginning of the year.

They say this allows them to not only give back to the community, but also make sure the local food pantry is stocked after the holiday season.

Abiding Presence Lutheran Church will be holding the display from now until the new year, and then continue through every Sunday in January from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

If you are unable to attend at those times, the church says you can call them, and they will be happy to allow you to see a private showing of the display.