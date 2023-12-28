Railcar catches fire in downtown Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill first responders are on scene on a railcar fire on the train tracks in downtown Fort Mill, according to police officials.

Fort Mill Police say the fire is in the area of White Street and Spratt Street.

Roadways will be closed in that area as workers clear the scene, a post on social media said.

The post went on to say the material on the railcar is nonhazardous and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Please use the Fort Mill Bypass to avoid traffic delays.