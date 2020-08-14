Tour De York – Aerial Parade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors and still practice social distancing?! Saturday, August 15th step outside your front door or visit one of the points of interests to view an airplane parade!

The planes are taking off from the Rock Hill – York County Airport beginning at 10 AM, weather permitting.

In the video above host Renee O’Neil speaks with airport director, Steve Gould about the event and how you can make the most out of Tour De York!

For a lists of areas to view the parade visit: https://www.cityofrockhill.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/35267/