CN2 Today – Friday, August 14th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host, Renee O’Neil and reporter, Indira Eskieva celebrate Friday with our Friday Favorite! This week it is about two birthday stars! Both are more than 100 years old! Reporter Sarah Obeid has their stories!

Plus, the Heart to Heart Foundation teamed up with Duke Energy to deliver 71 book bags to Affinity Health Center in Rock Hill . The book bags will be handled out to children who need them in the community.

Later in the show we learn more about the legacy of Bo Coleman. He was the executive director of Hope of Rock Hill for 45 years. He sadly passed away last week.

And get ready to look to the sky for an air plane parade! It is called Tour De York!

Plus, its National Health Center Week and we are celebrating with Affinity Health Center by learning more about an upcoming COVID-19 testing event this weekend at York Technical College.