National Health Center Week at Affinity Health – COVID-19 Testing Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) This week is National Health Center Week. This year’s theme for National Health Center Week is “Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the future.”

Affinity Health Center in Rock Hill is holding a COVID-19 testing event this week at York Technical College.

The event is Saturday, August 15th from 10 AM – 2 PM. Testing is available for anyone in the community.

There will also be STD, HIV information handed out.

In the video above the executive director, Anita Case explains the importance of this event and National Health Center Week.